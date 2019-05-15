Okeechobee - Gina Collete Bohannon passed away May 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 26, 1963 in Okeechobee. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, she graduated from Fort Pierce Central High School in 1981. She was always there for those in need, whether it was a person or animal. She had quite the green thumb and was known as the community Mom.
Mrs. Bohannon is survived by her husband of 23 years, Roger Bohannon; mother, Glenda Carver; father, William G. Carver; sons, Jarred Bohannon, Logan Bohannon, and Colt Bohannon; daughter, Bizzie Huff (John); grandchildren, Jayden, Wesley, Grayson, and Whitleigh; sister, Gloria Goulette; nephews, Houston Goulette (Ashley), Garrett Goulette (Jay), and Harley Goulette, all of Okeechobee; and other beloved friends and extended family members.
Celebration of life will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at The Gathering, 1735 SW 24th AVE, Okeechobee, FL 34974.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 15, 2019