Okeechobee - Glenda Sue Sprague died Jan. 3, 2020. She was born March 14, 1947 in Miami, Fla. to Hubert and Vanice (Williamson) Melton. A resident of Okeechobee for 43 years, she was a member of the Ladies of the Moose. She was a loving foster grandparent and ministered to inmates. She officiated for 34 marriages over the years.
Ms. Sprague was preceded in death by her parents, and her grandson, Royce Corbet, Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Royce Corbet, of Tennessee, and Jack Sprague (Leslie), of Louisiana; daughter, Dana Sewell, of Okeechobee; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brother, Newell Melton, of Ocala; sister, Joyce Turner, of Palm Beach; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
