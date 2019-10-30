Okeechobee - Glenn "Dave" David Carr died at home Oct. 26, 2019. He was born May 18, 1955 in Flint, Mich. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. A resident of Okeechobee since 1982, he was a member of Okeechobee Church of God. He was an avid Wolverine Michigan football fan and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, listening to talk radio, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Mr. Carr is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kathy Carr, of Okeechobee; son, Jason Carr (Kelli), of New York; daughters, Jennie Lowgren (Carl), of Texas, Jessie Stoner (Zach), of Apopka, Brandy Yorke, of Okeechobee; and Andrea Beach (Lennie), of Mississippi; ten grandchildren; brothers, Tom Carr, of Sebastian, and Jim Carr (Tammy), of Michigan; and sisters, Lori Sturgis (Ken) and Debbie Mailhot (Bob), of Michigan.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Okeechobee Church of God.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee, FL 34973.
Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 30, 2019