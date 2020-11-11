Glenn Everett Thomas

09/05/1941 – 11/04/2020

Glenn E. Thomas quietly passed to his heavenly reward early on the morning of November 4, 2020, at the Okeechobee Health Care Facility, following a long illness.

Glenn was born to Alva H. Thomas and Pauline "Polly" Whidden Thomas in Sebring. He was a lifelong resident of Okeechobee, having left for employment right after high school, but keeping his roots in the community along with both of his pioneer families. He graduated from Okeechobee High School in the class of 1959, where he played varsity football all four years.

He began his employment with Florida Power and Light Company shortly after high school. He retired with 38 years of service and then worked part time for Bill Sherman at the Property Appraiser's Office for 10 years, then several years as a School Crossing Guard for the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Department.

Pops, as he was widely known, was known for his incredible sense of humor, infectious laugh and love of everyone he met. He loved his family and his community, and played the role of Santa Claus for the City of Okeechobee for several years.

Glenn was predeceased by his parents; and his brothers, William Gary Thomas and Gregory Paul Thomas.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 33 years, Marty A. Thomas; his children, Michael Thomas (Susan) of Estill Springs, Tennessee, David Thomas (Josh) of Eastaboga, Ala., Donna J. Dennison (Kent) of Okeechobee and Gary A. Walker (Stacy) of Snohomish, Wash. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Heather Neely (Terry) of Manchester, Tennessee, Tyler Chartier (Ana) of Symrna, Ga., Kelsie Barnes (Elijah) of Chuluota, Fla. Reina Walker, Phoenix, Ariz., Courtney Topete (Isaac) of Imperial, Calif., and Cadey Walker, Christian Walker, Abby Walker and Chloe Walker, all of Snohomish, Wash.; and one great grandson, Trenton Neely of Tennessee. He also has a multitude of cousins and other relatives all over the state and southeast.

At Glenn's request, there will be no services held.

Memorials may be made to any no kill animal shelter or Hospice of Okeechobee, 411 SE 4th Street, Okeechobee, FL 34974. He will be cremated and all arrangements will be handled by the Neptune Society.







