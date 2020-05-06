Okeechobee - Gloria Ellen Fountain Webster passed away on April 29, 2020 in Okeechobee, Florida.
Gloria was born in West Palm Beach, Florida to Marion "Tracy" Ange Fountain and James Curtis Fountain, Sr. on March 28, 1951.
Growing up in Moore Haven, Florida, Gloria loved her Florida heritage but always desired an adventure. Following graduation, she traveled abroad to various countries, including Israel – those experiences helped shape her. Gloria eventually settled back in Florida, where she attended Miami Dade Community College and later worked as a respiratory therapist and an entrepreneur.
Gloria loved singing, dancing, being a mother, caring for her beloved pets (from barn cats to monkeys!), fantasy stories, her relationship with God, and her dear friends. She found joy on the beaches of Florida up to the mountains of North Carolina and was always excited to start a new adventure.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Aspen Webster; brothers, David Fountain (Mary Lee), and their children and grandchildren, and Curtis Fountain; and other loving aunts, uncles, and family members.
Memorial donations can be made to the Trail of Hope Animal Rescue in Okeechobee, Florida in honor of Gloria's commitment to caring for forgotten animals.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Okeechobee Health Care Facility who worked to care for Gloria in the final years of her life. The family also offers its gratitude to Gloria's friends, including Louise and Noel Chandler, who ensured her care in her time of need.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Gloria was born in West Palm Beach, Florida to Marion "Tracy" Ange Fountain and James Curtis Fountain, Sr. on March 28, 1951.
Growing up in Moore Haven, Florida, Gloria loved her Florida heritage but always desired an adventure. Following graduation, she traveled abroad to various countries, including Israel – those experiences helped shape her. Gloria eventually settled back in Florida, where she attended Miami Dade Community College and later worked as a respiratory therapist and an entrepreneur.
Gloria loved singing, dancing, being a mother, caring for her beloved pets (from barn cats to monkeys!), fantasy stories, her relationship with God, and her dear friends. She found joy on the beaches of Florida up to the mountains of North Carolina and was always excited to start a new adventure.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Aspen Webster; brothers, David Fountain (Mary Lee), and their children and grandchildren, and Curtis Fountain; and other loving aunts, uncles, and family members.
Memorial donations can be made to the Trail of Hope Animal Rescue in Okeechobee, Florida in honor of Gloria's commitment to caring for forgotten animals.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Okeechobee Health Care Facility who worked to care for Gloria in the final years of her life. The family also offers its gratitude to Gloria's friends, including Louise and Noel Chandler, who ensured her care in her time of need.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 6, 2020.