CLEWISTON - Grover C. Whitehead passed away April 3, 2019 in West Palm Beach Veterans Medical Center after a long illness.
Grover was born Feb. 13, 1949 in Covington, Ala., to Aubrey L and Foye Judy Ann (Carpenter) Whitehead. Mr. Whitehead married Julie Lachance on March 13, 1997. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam war in the United States Army Infantry from Aug. 1967 to Aug. 1969 being honorably discharged as a SGT. He worked as a truck driver and mechanic for many years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to everyone who knew and loved him.
He leaves to remember fondly his wife, Julie Whitehead; children, Timmy, Derek, Brian, Megan and Michelle; grandchildren, Drew, Trinity, Raelyn, Angelina, Christian, Adrianna and Jenna; sister, Joyce Williams; and brothers, Paul, Michael, Wayne, Robert, Kenneth, and Carl.
He was preceded in death by his brother and sisters, Margaret, James, Judy and Sandra.
Cremation arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
438 E. Sugarland Hwy.
Clewiston, FL 33440-3126
(863) 983-9411
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 10, 2019