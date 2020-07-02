Guy Eugene (Gene) Harris

Guy Eugene (Gene) Harris left our world on June 26th, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1932. Guy was born in Arkansas and moved to Boise Idaho when he was 12 years old. Guy was from a family of sawmillers, his father and grandfather both owned sawmills. In 1980 Guy built his own sawmill in Boise Idaho and ran it successfully until 1990 when it was sold to Croman Corp., a company out of Oregon. In 1990 he traveled to Florida and fell in love with the LaBelle area and the people who live here.

He is survived by a wife, Betty; a daughter, Katherine; and a son, Guy J. He had four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is going to be missed by many.

Cremation Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.







