Gwendolynn Rose Harnage Vickers, 60
Okeechobee - Gwendolynn Rose Harnage Vickers died October 26, 2020. She was born December 21, 1959 in Stuart, Florida. A resident of Okeechobee for three years, she enjoyed painting, wood burning, art, crafts, and fishing.
Mrs. Vickers is survived by her husband, Cliff Vickers, of Okeechobee; daughter, Emily Thacker, of Alabama; stepson, Chris Vickers (Kathleen), of Parrish, Florida; stepdaughter, Shannon Childress (Terry), of Ellenton, Florida; three grandchildren; parents, Murray Harnage and Marjorie Harnage; brother, Steve Harnage (Melissa), of Fort Pierce, Florida; sisters, Diane Dustin, of Port St. Lucie, and Christy Parrish (Erik), of Fort Pierce, Florida; and many nephews, nieces, and friends.
Memorial services were 10 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
