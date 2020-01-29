Okeechobee - Harold "Pete" D. Byrd died Jan. 23, 2020. He was born June 11, 1944 in Richmond, Va. Pete grew up around Seymour, Tenn. and moved to Okeechobee in 1963. He proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1961 – 1964. He was a retired carpenter and member of Believer's Fellowship Church.
Mr. Byrd was preceded in death by his parents, Bonnie Ruth and Troy Dee Byrd; brothers, Alvin Leon and Robert; sister, Carolyn Graves; and nephews, Charles Graves and Chuck Loveday.
He is survived by his daughter, Jeri Dee Byrd Hughey (Walter); granddaughters, Jayla and Kira; former wife and love of his life, Bobbie Leitner, all of Okeechobee; brother, James Dale Byrd, of Seymour, Tenn.; sisters, Julia Renee Hazellief (Joe), Terry Glynn Hare (Roger), Iris Judy Gail Eubanks (Bob), all of Okeechobee, Patricia Ann Garrett, of Sevierville, Tenn., and Johnnie Ruth Kiker (Tom), of Knoxville, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Sue Byrd, of Abbeville, Ga.; nephews, Dale Byrd, Randy Byrd, both of Okeechobee, and David Graves, of Miami, Fla.; and nieces, Hope Paraiso, of Valdosta, Ga., Charity Wolverton, Stacia Steins, both of Okeechobee, and Sabrina Harrell, of Sevierville, Tenn.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Private interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 29, 2020