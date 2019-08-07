Harry Lee Knox

Okeechobee - Harry Lee Knox died Aug. 1, 2019. He was born March 16, 1949 in Denver, Colo. A resident of Okeechobee for three years, he had previously lived in Arizona, and before that Cincinnati. He enjoyed boating, golfing, fishing, water skiing, four-wheeling, and hunting – mainly deer and elk.
Mr. Knox was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Phyllis (Boyles) Knox; sister, Connie; and brother, Ron.
He is survived by his significant other, Bonnie Arn; son, Kenneth Knox; daughter, Christa Knox; brother, Don Knox; and grandchildren, Trinity, Kitanna, Akira, Legion, Harley-Quinn, Ripley, and Thanos.
Services will be planned at a later date in Colorado.
Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 7, 2019
