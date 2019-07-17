CLEWISTON - Harry Lee Spears passed away July 13, 2019 in West Palm Beach.
He was born Mar. 1, 1952 in Knoxville, Tenn., to Albert Lee and Anna R. (Dye) Spears. Harry proudly served for 21 years in the United States Navy, obtaining the rank of Radioman 3rd Class. He was a dispatcher for the City of Clewiston Police Department for 29 years.
He was a loving brother, uncle, and friend to many and will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Harry leaves fond memories with his siblings, Gail Wiseman, Kathy Spears, Tommy Spears, Jerry Spears, and Michael Spears along with all of their families.
Celebration of Harry's life will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Akin-Davis Funeral Home where visitation will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial with Military Honors will be in Ridgelawn Cemetery.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.
Published in NewsZapFL on July 17, 2019