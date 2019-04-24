Okeechobee - Harry L. Rosencrans died April 18, 2019. He was born April 15, 1936 in Wyoming, Pa. to the late Fred L. Rosencrans and Alma (Faux) Rosencrans. He was a resident of Okeechobee for over 44 years after raising a family of four children in Lauderhill, Fla.
An electrical engineering degree enabled Harry to become operations manager of Airpax Electronics in Plantation, Fla. for over 20 years. Harry and his wife, Pat, owned and operated Pat's Place Restaurant in Plantation for many years. The memories from that experience were priceless.
Mr. Rosencrans, a Korean Veteran, was a long-time member and trustee of the Florida Elks, life member of Disabled American Veterans, Florida American Legion, and life member of the National Rifle Association. The years he spent hunting on the Kissimmee river and fishing
Lake Okeechobee and its surrounding creeks and lakes led Harry to his nickname "Riverboater." Swamp boats, airboats, ocean boats, and pontoon boats were all normal necessities for Harry.
Mr. Rosencrans was preceded in death by his wife of over 48 years, Patricia Joan (Coskey) Rosencrans.
He is survived by his children, Patricia Anne Thompson, of West Palm Beach, Fla., Michelle Marie Ruf, of Loxahatchee, Fla., Beth Joanne Donley, of Pigsah Forest, N.C. and Steven Christopher Rosencrans, of Tallahassee, Fla.; seven grandsons; and three great grandchildren. A special lady, Rosie Akerstrom, was with Harry for the last years of his life, sharing life and its surprises, problems, and good times.
No services will be held.
