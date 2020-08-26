1/1
Harry P. "Jake" Roe
Harry 'Jake' P. Roe, 81
Harry "Jake" Roe of Okeechobee and West Palm Beach, Fla. died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at home with his family by his side.
Jake was born December, 17 1938 in Ft. Wayne, Ind. He is the son of the late Harry A. and Mary Ailene Roe. After graduating from Seacrest High School in 1956, he began a career with Winn Dixie where he climbed to Store Manager within ten years. In 1970 he took an interest in flying which led to a new career in private aviation, one which he truly loved. This new career spanned almost 40 years where his reputation for being highly skilled and knowledgeable reach all corners of the country.
After retiring, Jake and Patsy moved to Okeechobee where he began another new career which was enjoying each day to its fullest. This included hunting, fishing and most importantly playing in his workshop. Making friends and offering to fix anything that wouldn't run were also big in this new career called retirement. Take it to Jake, he'll get it running! Jake was an incredible husband, father, brother and son who loved life, family and friends and inspired everyone who came into his life.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Patsy; and their son, Terry with wife Anna; three grandchildren, Christopher with wife Michele, David and Tara; five great grandchildren, Bridgette, Braedon, Brooklynne, Bria, Oliver; and his brother, Larry.
In Lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jake's name to the Hospice House of Okeechobee.
Roll Tide, Roll!



Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 26, 2020.
