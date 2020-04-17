Okeechobee - Hazel J. Herbert died April 14, 2020. She was born Aug. 10, 1936 in Pahokee, Fla. to Frank and Cassie (Sauls) Chaney.
A resident of Okeechobee for more than 50 years, she was a member of Believers Fellowship. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. When she was younger, she loved to hunt, bowl, play cards and backgammon. She was a true jokester.
Mrs. Herbert was preceded in death by her husband, L.E. Herbert; parents; and brothers, Clyde Chaney and Ralph Chaney.
She is survived her sister, Carolyn Schnieder, of Okeechobee; numerous nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; great grandnieces and grandnephews, and great-great grandnieces and great-great grandnephews. She was known to all as Memaw.
Private burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 17, 2020