Okeechobee - Hazel J. Herbert died April 14, 2020. She was born Aug. 10, 1936 in Pahokee, Fla. to Frank and Cassie (Sauls) Chaney.A resident of Okeechobee for more than 50 years, she was a member of Believers Fellowship. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. When she was younger, she loved to hunt, bowl, play cards and backgammon. She was a true jokester.Mrs. Herbert was preceded in death by her husband, L.E. Herbert; parents; and brothers, Clyde Chaney and Ralph Chaney.She is survived her sister, Carolyn Schnieder, of Okeechobee; numerous nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; great grandnieces and grandnephews, and great-great grandnieces and great-great grandnephews. She was known to all as Memaw.Private burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery.Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.