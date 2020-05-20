Hazel Platt Taylor
1931 - 2020
INGLIS, Fla. â€" Hazel Platt Taylor, 88 of Inglis, Fla. passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
She was born October 21, 1931 to parents Lewis Platt and Johnnie Jewel (Sumner) Platt in Moore Haven, Fla. She has resided in Inglis for the last 27 years. She was a member of the Crystal River Church of God. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and collecting antiques, especially old tea pots.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Zeddie Taylor; son, Everett Taylor; brother, Johnny Platt; and her sister, Welda Wolfenbarger.
She is survived by her son, Wayne Taylor; daughters, Ercel Taylor Noble and Reneeâ€™ Stahl (Dale); sister, Peggy Going (Glen); sister-in-law, Barbara Platt; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Funeral services for the family will take place on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 with Pastor Roger Cash presiding. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in the Venus Cemetery on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, Fla.



Published in NewsZapFL on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Funeral service
MAY
21
Burial
02:00 PM
Venus Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
May 18, 2020
She was always so sweet and loving. Sister Hazel will truly be missed.
Liz Hughes
May 17, 2020
She was an amazing lady and a true role model going up..until we meet again in heaven one day :) prayers to the family during this time love Jenny L Doran (risher) and family (I will truly miss her amazing hugs)
Jenny
Friend
May 17, 2020
she will always be our hearts. and will miss her. she is an our lord arms now. diana and lamar Lashley
