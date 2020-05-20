INGLIS, Fla. â€" Hazel Platt Taylor, 88 of Inglis, Fla. passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

She was born October 21, 1931 to parents Lewis Platt and Johnnie Jewel (Sumner) Platt in Moore Haven, Fla. She has resided in Inglis for the last 27 years. She was a member of the Crystal River Church of God. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and collecting antiques, especially old tea pots.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Zeddie Taylor; son, Everett Taylor; brother, Johnny Platt; and her sister, Welda Wolfenbarger.

She is survived by her son, Wayne Taylor; daughters, Ercel Taylor Noble and Reneeâ€™ Stahl (Dale); sister, Peggy Going (Glen); sister-in-law, Barbara Platt; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Funeral services for the family will take place on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 with Pastor Roger Cash presiding. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in the Venus Cemetery on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, Fla.







