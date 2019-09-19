Guest Book View Sign Service Information Akin-Davis Funeral Home 560 East Hickpochee Ave Labelle , FL 33935-5072 (863)-675-2125 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Doris Mattice was healed in the arms of our Lord on Sept. 13, 2019 in Lehigh Acres, Fla.

Miss Doris, as she was known to generations of LaBelle's children was born in Green Lake, Wis. on Oct. 11, 1923 to Jens Peder and Dagne Helen Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Mattice; her parents; brothers, Nels Freeman Johnson, Harley Sylvester Johnson, and Harlow Peder Johnson; and son-in-law, Michael Joseph Winn.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol Winn, Karen Mattice and Kathy Mattice of LaBelle; two grandchildren, Charles Winn and (Amanda) of Danville, Vt. and Matthew Winn (Dianna) of Knox, Ind.; as well as six great grandchildren, Michael, Shannon, MacKenzie, Connor, Peyton, and Kennedy Winn; her sister, Dagne Ruth Brandt of West Allis, Wis.; sister-in-law, Shirley Rodgers of Berlin, Wis.; brother-in-law, Robert Mattice (Wanita) of Redgranite, Wis.; and legions of nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Miss Doris' life will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Carlson Memorial Methodist Church with Rev. David Mullins officiating. Visitation will be one hour before services also at the church. Burial will be in Fort Denaud Cemetery.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.





Helen Doris Mattice was healed in the arms of our Lord on Sept. 13, 2019 in Lehigh Acres, Fla.Miss Doris, as she was known to generations of LaBelle's children was born in Green Lake, Wis. on Oct. 11, 1923 to Jens Peder and Dagne Helen Johnson.She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Mattice; her parents; brothers, Nels Freeman Johnson, Harley Sylvester Johnson, and Harlow Peder Johnson; and son-in-law, Michael Joseph Winn.She is survived by her daughters, Carol Winn, Karen Mattice and Kathy Mattice of LaBelle; two grandchildren, Charles Winn and (Amanda) of Danville, Vt. and Matthew Winn (Dianna) of Knox, Ind.; as well as six great grandchildren, Michael, Shannon, MacKenzie, Connor, Peyton, and Kennedy Winn; her sister, Dagne Ruth Brandt of West Allis, Wis.; sister-in-law, Shirley Rodgers of Berlin, Wis.; brother-in-law, Robert Mattice (Wanita) of Redgranite, Wis.; and legions of nieces and nephews.Celebration of Miss Doris' life will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Carlson Memorial Methodist Church with Rev. David Mullins officiating. Visitation will be one hour before services also at the church. Burial will be in Fort Denaud Cemetery.Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle. Published in NewsZapFL on Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close