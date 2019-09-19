Helen Doris Mattice was healed in the arms of our Lord on Sept. 13, 2019 in Lehigh Acres, Fla.
Miss Doris, as she was known to generations of LaBelle's children was born in Green Lake, Wis. on Oct. 11, 1923 to Jens Peder and Dagne Helen Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Mattice; her parents; brothers, Nels Freeman Johnson, Harley Sylvester Johnson, and Harlow Peder Johnson; and son-in-law, Michael Joseph Winn.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol Winn, Karen Mattice and Kathy Mattice of LaBelle; two grandchildren, Charles Winn and (Amanda) of Danville, Vt. and Matthew Winn (Dianna) of Knox, Ind.; as well as six great grandchildren, Michael, Shannon, MacKenzie, Connor, Peyton, and Kennedy Winn; her sister, Dagne Ruth Brandt of West Allis, Wis.; sister-in-law, Shirley Rodgers of Berlin, Wis.; brother-in-law, Robert Mattice (Wanita) of Redgranite, Wis.; and legions of nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Miss Doris' life will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Carlson Memorial Methodist Church with Rev. David Mullins officiating. Visitation will be one hour before services also at the church. Burial will be in Fort Denaud Cemetery.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on Sept. 19, 2019