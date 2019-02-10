Helen Irene Levengood went to be with Jesus on Feb. 4, 2019. She was called "Irene" by all who knew her.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Irene Levengood.
Irene was born on Feb. 26, 1934, in Knoxville, Tenn. She was the seventh child born to Charles H. and Flora Kate (Evans) Levengood. She was preceded in death by her parents; and longtime companion, Charles Bradham, Jr.
She was a member of Brighton Baptist church in Okeechobee. She was loved by all who knew her. She spent the last two years of her life in O.H.C.F. in Okeechobee, following a stroke. Prior to that, she lived with her friend Jacquelyn Hilley in Okeechobee.
Irene liked playing dice games with her visiting friends. She enjoyed church services, singing and playing bingo. She loved eating happy meals and vanilla shakes.
There will be no visitation. Burial will be in Michigan at a later date.
Arrangements are by Seawinds Funeral Home, Okeechobee.
Seawinds Funeral Home
3833 SE 18th Terrace
Okeechobee, FL 34974
(863) 357-7283
Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 10, 2019