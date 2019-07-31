Okeechobee - Helen Jeanett Robbins died July 27, 2019. She was born March 31, 1945 in Cullman, Ala. to the late Cecil and Stella (Heatherly) Marion. A resident of Okeechobee since the late 1950s, she loved to spend time with her family. She also enjoyed playing cards and games on her tablet.
Mrs. Robbins was preceded in death by her parents; son, Richard Robbins; and brothers, Kenny Marion, Jim Marion, and Rick Marion.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Robbins; sons, Rodney Robbins (Holly), all of Okeechobee, Ronnie Robbins, of Floral City, and Robert Robbins (Pam), of Okeechobee; daughter, Rose Anderson, of Floral City; fourteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brother, Randy Marion (Kim), of Indiana; and sister, Charlene Wright, of Alabama.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until services at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on July 31, 2019