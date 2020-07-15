1/1
Helen W. Rudin
Helen W. Rudin, 93
Okeechobee - Helen W. Rudin died June 18, 2020. She was born July 7, 1926 in Vienna, Missouri to the late John and Clara Buschman. A resident of Okeechobee for over 30 years, she was a member of the St. Theresa of The Child Jesus Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, church family, gardening, fishing, and helping her friends – old and young alike.
Mrs. Rudin was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Tony Rudin, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Terry A. Rudin (Terry S.), of Okeechobee; sister-in-law, Kathryn Watson; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass will be 4 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Theresa of The Child Jesus, 1027 Chobee Loop BHR, Okeechobee, Florida 34974.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
