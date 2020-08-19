Henry Coleman , 86

April 15, 1935 - August 11, 2020

Henry Coleman passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Avante Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Jacksonville Beach, FL. He was born on April 15, 1935, to the late Annie Bell Cheese and Henry Coleman Sr., in Davis, Alabama. Henry was one of six siblings.

He married Peggy Mae Hampton from Sopchoppy, Fla., sharing over 50 years of marriage. He was a native of Okeechobee Florida for over six decades, possessing an impeccable work ethic that was appreciated by all whom he met. He was also an advocate fisherman. In the 1960s, Henry worked at Dudes Phillips 66 Gas Station, and upon its closure he began working at Okeechobee J&J Auto Center in 1981 to his retiring in 2008.

Henry will forever be loved, missed, and cherished by his family and friends: Rodney, Jeffery, Lanoris, Belinda, Gene, Dakota, Robert, Russell, Rollo, Robbie, Henrietta, Rochun, Rhonda, Meossie, Verna, Tammy, The Coleman family, The Ridley family, The Thomas Family, Bruce and the Jeffers Family, The Skippers of Sopchoppy, Fla., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, and wonderful friends.

A Celebration of Henry's Cremation interment of ashes will be announced and conducted at a later date at Buckhorn Community Cemetery Sopchoppy, Florida.







