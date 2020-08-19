1/2
Henry Coleman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Coleman , 86
April 15, 1935 - August 11, 2020
Henry Coleman passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Avante Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Jacksonville Beach, FL. He was born on April 15, 1935, to the late Annie Bell Cheese and Henry Coleman Sr., in Davis, Alabama. Henry was one of six siblings.
He married Peggy Mae Hampton from Sopchoppy, Fla., sharing over 50 years of marriage. He was a native of Okeechobee Florida for over six decades, possessing an impeccable work ethic that was appreciated by all whom he met. He was also an advocate fisherman. In the 1960s, Henry worked at Dudes Phillips 66 Gas Station, and upon its closure he began working at Okeechobee J&J Auto Center in 1981 to his retiring in 2008.
Henry will forever be loved, missed, and cherished by his family and friends: Rodney, Jeffery, Lanoris, Belinda, Gene, Dakota, Robert, Russell, Rollo, Robbie, Henrietta, Rochun, Rhonda, Meossie, Verna, Tammy, The Coleman family, The Ridley family, The Thomas Family, Bruce and the Jeffers Family, The Skippers of Sopchoppy, Fla., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, and wonderful friends.
A Celebration of Henry's Cremation interment of ashes will be announced and conducted at a later date at Buckhorn Community Cemetery Sopchoppy, Florida.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved