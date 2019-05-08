Henry "Jim" Harrell, Jr., 85 was called home to our Lord, Saturday, May 4, 2019. Jim was born in Norman Park, Ga. in 1934, the son of the late Henry P. Harrell, Sr. and Flora Mae.
Jim was a retired Air Force Veteran of 20 years. He came to Clewiston in the early 1970's and built a career in construction. He retired again in 1995 and traveled the USA with his wife, Mary. He loved to fish and golf. For 14 years, they lived on Pine Island and moved back to Clewiston in 2014. He was a member of the Elks, VFW, Moose Lodge and the American Legion.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Mary, who faithfully stood by him through his struggle with Alzheimer's; his son, Henry "Bo" Harrell (Cassandra) of Clewiston; his daughter, Lori Johnson (Robert) of Sula, Mont.; his grandchildren, Jeffrey Harrell, Roni Hilyer, Daniel Harvey, Angela Harvey, and Meagan Eppinger; nine great grandchildren; step-son, Robbie Rush; and step-daughter, Kristie Parrish; and six step-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Clyde Harrell of Moultrie, Ga.; and son-in-law, Joseph Elder.
Jim's youngest granddaughter, Jessie Echols went to Heaven and was joined by Jim's daughters, Gwen Elder and Patty Harvey along with Chuck Harvey.
Visitation is at Akin-Davis Funeral Home, Clewiston on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Alzheimer's Society at www.alzheimers.org
Cremation arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 8, 2019