He graduated from Belle Glade High School in 1970. After graduation, Herman served in the United States Army in 1971-1973. Herman retired from the City of Clewiston in 1999 with 23 years of service. He then went to work for the United States Sugar Corporation in the Refinery and later retired on Nov. 30, 2017 after 19 years of service. He loved NASCAR, fishing, and riding his motorcycle.

Herman is survived by his children, Michelle McKinstry of Apopka, Lorri Laster of Tallahassee, Herman Allen Laster of Palm Beach, Erin Laster Andrews (Dusty) of Alma, Ga., Dillion Laster of Kingfisher, Okla., Amber and Ashley Laster of Okeechobee; one step-son, John Dallas Ussery (Abigail) of Nashville, Tenn.; one sister, Joyce Alejandro (Santos) of Avon Park; one brother, Timmy Laster (Kim) of Clewiston. Herman is also survived by 11 grandchildren, seven great grand-children; a niece and nephew.

