GREENWOOD - Herman

He was born on Jan. 19, 1936 in Greenwood, the son of the late Herman Smith Sr., and Mary Jenkins Smith

He married Ethel Moore Smith on April 23, 1952. She preceded him in death on Dec. 19, 2015.

From an early age, Herman farmed most all of his life. In the early years, he worked as a dairy farmer and later was a grain farmer. Working hard to meet the needs of his family, Herman worked on his own equipment. Through the years of mechanical tinkering he developed a love for racing. He would spend much of his free time at the race tracks between Little Lincoln and Delmar Speedway. He also loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

In the early 50's he served as a reservist in the National Guard.

He is survived by three children, Dolly Tallent and her husband Roland of Lincoln, Donald R. Smith of Palm Springs, Calif., and Herman J. Smith and his companion Stephanie of Lincoln; twelve grandchildren, Heather Tallent, Rocco Malago, Melissa Walls, Jane Malago, Paul Smith, Herman J. Smith, II, George Smith, Jessica Smith, Christopher Smith, Jeremy Smith, Tyler Smith and Patrick Smith; seven great grandchildren, Bethany Hansen, Natalie Malago, Coral Walls, Gauge Hester, Ava Hester, Toby Smith, and Annabelle Smith; five siblings, Pearl DeFord, Hannah Cohee, Alverta Roberts, Dee Carmean, and Joyce Trader.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth Johnson and Dorothy Harris; and one brother, Leon Smith.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

