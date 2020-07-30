1/
Hermine "Mary" Nettleford-Gaynor
Hermine "Mary"
Nettleford-Gaynor, 76
LABELLE - Hermine "Mary" Nettleford-Gaynor passed away July 14, 2020 in LaBelle.
Sunrise January 20, 1944, Sunset July 14, 2020.
Please join us in celebrating the life of Hermine "Mary" Nettleford Gaynor on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Fort Denaud Cemetery 1170 Cemetery Road LaBelle, FL.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 to 11:30 a.m. and Service will begin at 11:30 with Pastor Keith Barber officiating.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.



Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
11:00 - 11:30 AM
Fort Denaud Cemetery
AUG
5
Service
11:30 AM
Fort Denaud Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL 33935-5072
863-675-2125
