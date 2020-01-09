FELDA - Hester S. Renfroe passed away Jan. 2, 2020 in Felda.

She was born March 7, 1925 in Felda, to the late Gilbert D. and Pearl (Keene) Taylor.

She worked as a Hostess at the Matador Room in Lehigh Acres for 21 years, then at the Seminole Casino.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to so many. Her sense of humor and laughter were contagious.

Survivors include two daughters, Cheryl A Hicks and Regina (Tiny) Cain; three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Robert A. Tillman; and a granddaughter, Nina Lewis.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Primitive Baptist Church, Felda with Pastor L. W. Howard officiating.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.



