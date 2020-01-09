Hester S. Renfroe (1925 - 2020)
Service Information
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL
33935-5072
(863)-675-2125
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Primitive Baptist Church
Felda, FL
FELDA - Hester S. Renfroe passed away Jan. 2, 2020 in Felda.
She was born March 7, 1925 in Felda, to the late Gilbert D. and Pearl (Keene) Taylor.
She worked as a Hostess at the Matador Room in Lehigh Acres for 21 years, then at the Seminole Casino.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to so many. Her sense of humor and laughter were contagious.
Survivors include two daughters, Cheryl A Hicks and Regina (Tiny) Cain; three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Robert A. Tillman; and a granddaughter, Nina Lewis.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Primitive Baptist Church, Felda with Pastor L. W. Howard officiating.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 9, 2020
