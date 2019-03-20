Hilda E. Castillo

Okeechobee - Hilda E. Castillo died March 16, 2019. She was born Oct. 31, 1965 in Torreon, Mexico to Hipolito Saucedo and Abigail Martinez. A resident of Okeechobee for 30 years, she was a member of Primera Iglesia Bautista de Okeechobee. She loved helping people and was involved in missionary work in Cuba.
Mrs. Castillo is survived by her husband of 30 years, Misael Castillo; son, Joshua S. Castillo (Adela), all of Okeechobee; daughter, Hilda A. Diaz (Jimmy), of Jacksonville; granddaughters, Yulianna, Sofia, and Penelope.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Iglesia Bautista de Okeechobee.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 20, 2019
