Hilton Raymond Taylor
Hilton Raymond Taylor, 77
Okeechobee - Hilton Raymond Taylor, also known as Sarge, died August 15, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born May 4, 1943 in LaBelle to Hilton and Lavon (McDaniels) Taylor. A resident of Okeechobee most of his life, he enjoyed horses and spending time with his family. He worked as a cowboy for many years.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia Taylor; son, Greg Whidden (Joy); daughters, Donette Bishop (Glen), Kim Johns (Marty), and Sonya Whidden (Glenn), all of Okeechobee; fourteen grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; sister, Delene, of Chiefland; host of nieces and nephews; and best friend, Danny Williams.
The family received friends 2 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
