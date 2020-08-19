Hilton Raymond Taylor, 77
Okeechobee - Hilton Raymond Taylor, also known as Sarge, died August 15, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born May 4, 1943 in LaBelle to Hilton and Lavon (McDaniels) Taylor. A resident of Okeechobee most of his life, he enjoyed horses and spending time with his family. He worked as a cowboy for many years.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia Taylor; son, Greg Whidden (Joy); daughters, Donette Bishop (Glen), Kim Johns (Marty), and Sonya Whidden (Glenn), all of Okeechobee; fourteen grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; sister, Delene, of Chiefland; host of nieces and nephews; and best friend, Danny Williams.
The family received friends 2 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
