LABELLE - Homero Olivarez, Sr. passed away June 12, 2019 in LaBelle.
He was born Oct. 14, 1936 in Kingsville, Texas, to the late Federico and Pilar (Ortegon) Olivarez.
He was a Supervisor at the Duda Packing House. He was an avid fisherman and loved Roosters and the Casino.
Survivors include his wife, Dalia (Benavidez) Olivarez; one son, Homero Jr.; six daughters, Maria Alicia, Pilar, Anna, Rosario, Dalia and Trinidad; two brothers, Freddie Olivarez and Jose Prado; one sister, Rosa Maria Wayne; 28 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren, and ten great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation was Monday June 17, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Akin-Davis Funeral Home, 560 E. Hickpochee Ave., LaBelle.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Akin-Davis Funeral Home.
Interment was Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Fort Denaud Cemetery, LaBelle.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on June 20, 2019