Okeechobee - Horace Gordon Thomas died Jan. 14, 2020. He was born Feb. 23, 1939 in Avon Park, Fla. to the late Horace Fred and Julia Nannie (Mixon) Thomas. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, he was a member of the Okeechobee Church of God. He enjoyed spending time with his family, telling stories, cooking, watching his grandchildren play sports, ranching, citrus business, and watching sports – especially his favorite team, the Florida Gators.
Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Harry Pearce; sisters, Delores Thomas and Virginia Cassels; and brother-in-law, Audrey Cassels.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lynn Thomas; son, Gene Thomas (Michele); daughters, Cindy Pearce and Brenda Godwin (Stacey), all of Okeechobee; nine grandchildren, Ashley, Amy, Destiny, Crystal, Shane, Blake, Trevor, Kaleb, and Jennifer; eight great grandchildren, Blaine, Kyleigh, Jazlynn, Pearcetin, Bryce, Talan, Liam, and Ryker; brother, Arthur Thomas (Geri), of Okeechobee; and sisters, Frances Matthews (Kenneth), of Georgia, LouAnn Sutton (Donald), of Alva, and Teri Lee, of Okeechobee.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 17, 2020