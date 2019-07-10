Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services 1170 Shawnee Rd Lima , OH 45805 (419)-228-5474 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Knights of Columbus 810 S Cable Rd Lima , OH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lima, Ohio - Howard "Sonny" L. Foust Jr. passed away on July 1, 2019, at 4:25 am, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.

Howard was born Dec. 6, 1943 in Lima, Ohio, to Howard and Dorothy (Allen) Foust who preceded him in death. On Nov. 4, 1962 he married Reida Coffee Foust who survives in Lima, Ohio.

Sonny graduated from Elida High School in 1962. He worked for Ford Motor Company and retired after 30 years of service. Sonny was a member of Cario Sportsman Club, NRA, and UAW LOCAL 1219. Some of his hobbies included hunting, fishing and traveling with his wife Reida. Their second home was Okeechobee, FL. Sonny cherished his grandchildren, they were his pride and joy. He was known as "Sir Bum" to them all.

Sonny is survived by his wife, Reida Foust of Lima, Ohio; children, H. Reid (Kelly) Foust of Bluffton, Ohio, Allen (Christina "Tina") Foust of Upper Sandusky, Ohio; siblings, Patricia "Patty" Foust of Lima, Ohio, Mike (Pat) Foust of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; grandchildren, Justin, Jacob and Matt Foust of Bluffton, Ohio, Aubrey (David) Saum of Otisville, Mich., Kayla (Pete) Parojinog of Colorado Springs, Colo., A1C Weston Foust of Shaw AFB, S.C., Jon Keysor of Lima, Ohio, Raymond Plescher of Broaddus, Texas, Cheyenne Adkins of Broaddus, Texas; great-grandchildren, Jayden and Jocelyn Foust; sister-in-laws, Carol Hanes (Coffee) of Broaddus, Texas, Shirley (Riki) Parker of Broaddus, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lori (Foust) Adkins; father-in-law, Robert "Reid" Coffee; mother-in-law, Ruby Coffee - Benson; and father-in-law, Roy Benson.

A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 810 S Cable Rd, Lima, OH 45805. Deacon Art Highland to officiate the service. Entombment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 4331 Keystone Dr D, Maumee, OH 43537.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at St. Rita's - Mercy Health Oncology Department and St. Rita's - Mercy Health Hospice for their excellent care given to Howard.

