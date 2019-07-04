Howard Willard Bryant (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL
33935-5072
(863)-675-2125
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL 33935-5072
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:30 PM
Fort Denaud Cemetery
Obituary
TITUSVILLE - Howard Willard Bryant passed away June 28, 2019 in Titusville.
He was born July 19, 1928 in Iuka, Mich., to the late Hugh W. and Ruby (Raulerson) Bryant.
He was a Veteran of the U. S. Navy. He retired as the Produce Manager for U Save Supermarkets.
Survivors include one son, James Bryant; one daughter, Debbie Diesch; one brother, Norman Bryant; one sister, Ruby Shipway; fiver grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a son, Dennis Bryant; and a sister, Mamie Hall.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., at the Akin-Davis Funeral Home, 560 E. Hickpochee Ave., LaBelle.
Graveside services will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Fort Denaud Cemetery, with Pastor Dustin Sams officiating.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on July 4, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
