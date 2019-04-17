OKEECHOBEE - Hunter Lee Peterson passed away April 10, 2019 in Okeechobee.
|
He was born July 22, 1998 in Fort Myers, to Greg and Brenda Lee (Ramsey) Peterson.
Survivors include mother, Brenda Lee (Ramsey) Peterson; father, Greg (Carrie) Peterson; five brother, Gregory Austin Peterson, Dustin Lee Peterson, Bradley Guthrie, Blaine Weaver and Cody Weaver; sister, Hailey Peterson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at his Aunt & Uncles home on Tuckahoe Road, Alva.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Fort Myers.
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
13932 Palm Beach Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33905-2100
239-694-6444
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 17, 2019