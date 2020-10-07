1/1
Ida May (Carmen) Stretch
Ida May (Carmen) Stretch, 88
Ida May (Carmen) Stretch born January 1, 1932, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Ida lived her life her way and no one was telling her otherwise.
She loved her family and defended her children fiercely. Her family takes comfort knowing that she went to heaven on her terms and is now walking pain free with her mom and daddy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Leslie Carmen and Mary Ella (Morley) Carmen; and siblings, Betty Campbell, Evelyne Zona, Louis Carmen, Doris Harkins, and John (Lenny) Carmen.
She is survived by her children, Patti (Stretch) Rose, Jack Stretch, and Barbara (Gene)(Stretch) Snyder; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Verna Keller, Ronald Carman and Les Carman.
Celebration of life services will be held on October 11, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the home of Gene and Barbara Snyder.
Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com



Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 7, 2020.
