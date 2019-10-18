Okeechobee - Imogene "Jean" Taylor Cross died Oct. 16, 2019. She was born Dec. 6, 1935 in New Port, Tenn. to Burle and Arlene (Wright) Laws. A resident of Okeechobee for 46 years, she was a member of the Moose Lodge and VFW Ladies' Auxiliary. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, caring for her dogs, and collecting various keepsakes.
Mrs. Cross was preceded in death by her parents; aunt, Oda Wood; and cousins, Joseph Wood and Jimmy Wright.
She is survived by her husband of 13 years, Richard Cross; sons, Steven Taylor (Jessica), and Brian Cross, all of Okeechobee; daughters, Linda Noe, of Houston, Texas, Colleen Fowler (Gary), of Okeechobee, Rhona Robbinson (Romy), of Texas, and Angela Cross, of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Laura, Carla, Amy, Cortney, Kit, Nevada, Morgan, and Dayton; numerous great grandchildren; and her dogs, Tiny and Peewee.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 18, 2019