OKEECHOBEE - Imogene (Jeannie) Zeiher passed away quietly in Okeechobee, Fla. on Friday, May 8th, 2020.
She is survived by her beloved and devoted husband, Jack Zeiher; children, Rocky Keys (Merle), LaDonna Gorham (Stephen), Tami Brown (Russ)Stepsons, Mike Zeiher (Elizabeth) Ted Zeiher (Lisa), Jeff Zeiher (Amber); and many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. We can't forget her devoted rescue dog, Daisy who brought so much joy to their home.
Jeannie loved life and lived it to the fullest. She and Jack enjoyed traveling across the country in their Motorhome and making a lot of friends during their travels. She was a member of several clubs and loved the Casinos. For many years she has been a member of The Red Hat Society where she made many wonderful friends and enjoyed many outings and functions.
Thanks to the wonderful care she received from The Okeechobee Health Care Facility. She was very social and known to everyone. Everyone there knew Miss Jeannie and how she never started her day without her makeup, jewelry, and matching outfit.
Due to Covid19, no service is scheduled at this time. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared at www.okeechobeeseawinds.com
Published in NewsZapFL on May 13, 2020.