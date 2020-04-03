Okeechobee - Iris "Judy" Gail Eubanks died March 30, 2020. She was born Sept. 1, 1950 in Seymour, Tennessee to Troy and Bonnie Ruth (Jenkins) Byrd. A resident of Okeechobee since 1963, she attended Church of God when she was able.
Mrs. Eubanks was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Pete; and sister, Carolyn.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Eubanks; daughter, Stacia Steins; granddaughter, Shelia; great grandchildren, Robert "Harden" and Ensley; brother, James Byrd; sisters, Patricia Garrett, Johnnie Kiker, Terry Hare (Roger), and Renee Hazellief (Joe); and good friend, Juanita Walker.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 3, 2020