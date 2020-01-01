Okeechobee - Irving Coleman Ayers, Jr. died Dec. 30, 2019. Mr. Ayers was born Oct. 30, 1930 in Quincy, Mass. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force for over 30 years. He served in the Berlin Airdrop, Korean War, and Vietnam War. A resident of Okeechobee since 1995, he enjoyed sailing and woodworking.
Mr. Ayers is survived by his wife, Sally Ayers, of Okeechobee; sons, Michael Ayers (Patricia), of Oregon, Kenny Breaux, of Okeechobee, and Keith Breaux (Becky), of Okeechobee; daughter, Angela Marie Sheperd; grandchildren, Katrina, Megan, Klancey, Kelci, Breanne, Chance, and Kean; and great grandchildren, Valentina and Tatyana.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee, Florida 34973.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 1, 2020