Jack William Law, 94
Okeechobee - Jack William Law died November 24, 2020. He was born June 6, 1926 in Boynton Beach, Florida to William and Rose Helen (Oatway) Law. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy during WWII. A resident of Okeechobee since the 1970s, he was a member of the VFW Post 9528. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and tinkering on projects.
Mr. Law was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice E. Law; son, Terrance C. Law; daughter, Janet Law; and sister, Betty Scargill.
He is survived by his daughter, Paula Wesley (Frederick), of Montana; grandchildren, William Shoup, of California, and Sabrina Shoup, of Okeechobee; great granddaughter, Dakota Hopper, of Okeechobee; brother, Grady Stearns, of Lake Worth; and sister-in-law, Mary Law, of Sebastian.
Memorial services will be 12 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Buckhead Ridge VFW Post 9528, 29012 SR 78, Okeechobee, FL 34974.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VFW Post 9528.
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.