Jackie R. Simpson was born Dec. 28, 1934 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Jack (PaPa/Jack) as many called him passed away April 22, 2020 in Lake Placid, Fla.

He was predeceased by father, Lindsay D. Simpson, Sr.; mother, Gertrude J. (Rickmon) Simpson; sister, Nellie L. Simpson; son, John H. Simpson; wife, Elizabeth Crew Simpson.

He is survived by brothers, Lindsay D. Simpson, Jr.; W.B. (Rochelle â€" wife) Simpson; Clyde R. Simpson; sister, Laura B. McDaniel; daughter, Julie L. (Mike) Atkinson; step-daughter, Audrey J. Crews Curry; also grand, great grand, great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Jack spent over 24 years in the U.S. Armed Services. He retired from the military in 1977. He spent four years (1953-1957) in the Navy Reserve as a Seaman Apprentice. The next 20 years he was an Army Intelligence Officer, Chief Warrant Officer CWO2 Special Agent and Investigator for the Air Force â€" Staff Sergeant and spent four years overseas in Japan and Vietnam. He was awarded a Bronze Star Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Armed Forces Reserve Medal; Vietnam Service Medal w/ 3 Bronze Service Stars; and many more awards.

He is a Life member of the VFW Post #100, American Legion Post #130/Loyal Order of Moose International / all of LaBelle, Fla. Grand Lodge Masons #61 of Moore Haven, Fla., Araba Shriners of Ft. Myers, Fla.

He loved LaBelle and had many friends and family in the area. He held various jobs here and loved watching football and playing golf. He will be missed, but never forgotten.







