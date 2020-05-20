Jacob â€œJakeâ€� Thomas VanBroeck passed away May 13, 2020. He was born on May 10, 1993 in Pahokee, Florida. Jake was raised in Hagerstown, Maryland and moved to Florida in 2014. Jake graduated from Williamsport High School in Maryland in 2011. Jake enjoyed photography, going to the beach, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

Jake is survived by his parents, Dale and Tiffiny Helvey of Okeechobee; his son, Liam Durr of Sharpsburg, Maryland; his grandmother, Jackie Burkholder of Okeechobee, Florida; his brother, William Corbitt of Tallahassee, Florida; his step brothers, Brett (Jordan) Helvey of Sebring, Florida, Corey (Angie) Helvey of Tampa, Florida; step sister, Kadie Helvey of Okeechobee, Florida. Jakeâ€™s daughter, Everleigh Lynn, is expected to be born at the end of June.

Arrangements will be made by Glades Funeral Home in Belle Glade, Florida and a private Memorial has been held by the family. We hope to hold an open memorial for friends and loved ones at a later date.







