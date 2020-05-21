LABELLE â€" Jacqueline A. Moody passed away May 16, 2020 in Lehigh Acres.
She was born July 22, 1951 in Beverly, Mass., to the late Robert James and Phyllis Ann (McNutt) Moody.
She is survived by her loving companion, Henry Maddox; two sons, Jason A. Kelly and Nicholas Maris Alksnitis; mother, Phyllis Ann (McNutt) Moody; four brothers, Richard James Moody, Lawrence Michael Moody, John Phillip Moody and Robert Paul Moody; three sisters, Doreen A. Martinez, Virginia A. Hughes and Evelyn A. Davis; four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, visitation will be limited to 10 people at a time and the funeral service will be limited to 10 people. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of LaBelle, LaBelle with Rev. Frank Deerey Jr. officiating. Visitation will be Thursday one hour prior to service at First Baptist Church of LaBelle.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Jacqueline may be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, MBC-Found, 12902 Magnolia Dr., Tampa, FL 33612 or moffitt.org/give.
Cremation arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 21, 2020.