Jacqueline Jane Wagner
OKEECHOBEE â€" Jacqueline Jane Wagner died May 15, 2020. She was born March 15, 1926 in East Carondelet, Illinois to Gustave Klein and Irene Kuehner. She spent winters in Okeechobee since 1980 and then became a permanent resident of Okeechobee in 2005. She was a member of the St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church. She enjoyed painting â€" having painted over 400 pictures, cooking for her family, and being an all-around crafty person.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Wagner; and her son, Alan Richard Wagner.
She is survived by her sons, Norman Wagner, of Okeechobee, and Kevin Wagner, of Illinois; grandchildren, Nathan, Ashley, Rachel, Amy, Kristie; and great grandchildren, Kristen, Johnathan, Pearly, and Isabella.
Services will be held at a later date at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, 1027 Chobee Loop, Okeechobee, FL 34974.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
