MOORE HAVEN - James A. "Butch" Smelley, Jr., passed away Oct. 12, 2019 in Clewiston.
He was born May 13, 1948 in Birmingham, Ala., to the late James A. and Nettie (Srofe) Smelley, Sr. He worked as a diesel mechanic for many years, retiring from that in 2010. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Moose Lodge, Eagles. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, working on diesel engines, mowing lawns, and spending time with his family and close friends. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Butch leaves behind his loving family; mother, Nettie Smelley; children, James A. Smelley, III and his wife Anna of New Smyrna Beach, David Lee Smelley and his wife Tammie of Moore Haven, Florida, Crystal Miller and her husband Jonathan of Sylvania, Alabama; eight grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; three brothers, David Smelley, Randy Smelley and Wayne Smelley; four sisters, Cille, Opal Mae, Cheryl and Becky. Butch also leaves behind his longtime companion, Elizabeth Dotson of Moore Haven.
Celebration of Butch's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Akin-Davis Funeral Home where visitation will be one hour before the service. Military rites will be accorded by the United States Army.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.
Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 16, 2019