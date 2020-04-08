OKEECHOBEE - James Arthur Burnsed died April 3, 2020. He was born Aug. 26, 1953 in Summerville, New Jersey to Roy Burnsed and Lorraine Bodler. A resident of Okeechobee for 15 years, he enjoyed playing Blackjack, riding airboats and had a passion for his trucking business.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Robert Burnsed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Brenda Burnsed, of Okeechobee, Fla.; mother, Lorraine Burnsed, of Blountstown, Fla.; son, Shannon Burnsed (Bridget), of Okeechobee, Fla.; daughter, Kim Datillio, of Stuart, Fla.; brothers, Roy Burnsed (Brenda), of Blountstown, Fla., Eddie Burnsed, of Okeechobee, Fla.; sister, Cheryl Rogers (Danny), of Niceville, Fla.; and grandchildren, James, Zach and Dustin.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Shannon's home with Pastor Lewis Hudgins officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Drum Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 8, 2020