Okeechobee - Jim Waters slipped peacefully into the arms of his Lord, Jesus Christ, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. He was born Feb. 17, 1951 in Savannah, Ga. to the late William and Marian Waters. He was raised in Boynton Beach. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy.
He was a Master Wood Craftsman, owned Waters Cabinetry and Wood Works in Palm Beach County, and an Ordained Minister. He served at First Baptist Church of Wellington and Life Community Church in Okeechobee. He was the founder and President of Anchorpoint Ministries, Inc.
Among his interests were auto restorations, Christian writer and author of Yes! It All Began With Love, musician, songwriter, and recording artist.
Mr. Waters is survived by his wife of 32 years, Elaine Waters; sons, Jon Waters (Melissa), Tony Waters (Leigh), and David Jennings; daughter, Debbie Massa; nine grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; brother, Bill Waters; and sister, Trudy Glover (Sid).
The family will hold services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Wellington, 12700 Forest Hills BLVD W, Wellington, Fla. 33414.
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 3, 2019