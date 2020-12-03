James Carroll Polk, 85

LAKE PLACID - James Carroll Polk, a resident of Lake Placid since 1999 coming from Labelle, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born on May 7, 1935 in Bowling Green, Florida.

James worked as a self-employed farmer from there he went to work for the Brown Brothers of Immokalee, and he finished his working career as a heavy equipment operator.

He was a member of Paynes Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Bowling Green, Fla. James proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1957 to 1963.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Margaret Polk; and wife, Beverly Dawn Polk. Survivors include his son, James "Jimmy" Polk of Mulberry, Fla.; daughter, Deborah "Sissy" Perry (Al) of Clewiston, Fla.; stepsons, David Moore (Nancy) of Kennesaw Ga; Jerry Moore (Carol) of LaBelle, Fla.; and Tracy Farr (Gloria) of Ft. Myers, Fla.; sisters, Carolyn Skipper of Zolfo Springs, Fla.; Faye Granger (Lloyd) of Mulberry, Fla.; as well as 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and the 13th on the way.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Paynes Creek Primitive Baptist Church from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with Funeral services starting at 11:00 a.m. Elder Hollis Albritton Jr. will be officiating services. Interment will take place at Paynes Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Paynes Creek Primitive Baptist Church c/o Henry Northup, 4158 County Road 664, Bowling Green, Florida 33834.







