James Crane Jr.
James Crane, Jr., 56
James Crane, Jr., age 56, died on Sunday, September 19, 2020 at home. He was a beloved partner of Lossie Crane. They shared 20+ years together and one daughter, Sydney Jade Crane, age 19.
He was born in Okeechobee, Florida on March 30, 1964 to Elsie & James Crane, Sr. He grew up in Lakeport, Florida and graduated from Moore Haven High School. He was a proud veteran, serving from 1982-1986, including two years in West Germany.
James is also survived by, David & Beth Bell, brother and sister-in-law, Katie Bell, niece (Oviedo, FL.), aunt Jennie & uncle John Godwin (Okeechobee, FL) and many other friends and family.
He was employed by The Kroger Company in Fishers, IN. He had spent many years laboring in the Florida sunshine, especially as a surveyor.
A memorial service is planned for Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at Saxony Hall, 13362 Pennington Road, Fishers, IN 46037
A memorial website can be found at https://www.mykeeper.com/event/memorial-service31/



Published in NewsZapFL on Sep. 30, 2020.
