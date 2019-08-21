James Francis Brownlee, 69, of Hiawassee, GA passed away peacefully in his home on August 10, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with an extended illness. Jim was born in Highland Park, IL, the son of the late Floyd Brownlee and the late Betty Volbach Brownlee. He had lived semi-retired in Hiawassee since 2004 and grew a career and family in LaBelle, FL and Cripple Creek, CO before then.
Jim was a loving husband, father, and brother. In 1980 he was married to his loving wife and best friend, Patti Brownlee (Borneman) in Cripple Creek. They have two adult children, Justin and Ryan.
Jim was a six-year veteran of the US Air Force and served during a time of war. At a young age he contracted polio and survived with no long-term effects from the virus. This fueled his passion to become a part of Rotary International and their pursuit to eradicate polio. Jim was a Plus Six Paul Harris Fellow and a previous Exalted Ruler of the Cripple Creek Elks B.P.O.E. 316. The Rotary motto, "Service Above Self," was a calling card for Jim as he pursued many community improvement and preservation projects everywhere he lived.
Jim was a carpenter and contractor by trade and a craftsman, woodworker, and artist by passion. In 1976, he spearheaded the preservation efforts for the City Hall and Fire Station in Goldfield, CO. He designed and built the oak staircase in the City Hall in LaBelle, FL. The greatest joy in his life came from living in the mountains with his sweetheart and watching his boys grow their families.
He leaves his beloved wife Patti; his son Justin and his wife Denille of Maitland, FL; and son Ryan and his wife April of Palm Coast, FL. He also leaves a sister Sue Cogley of Waukegan, IL and sister Deb and her husband Steve Heinrich of Santa Fe, MN. He is also survived by his in-laws, Bryan Safranski and Diane Borneman of Plainwell, MI. He also leaves three grandchildren, Davis, Jilly, and Camille Brownlee, nieces and nephews, and many close friends.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Hayesville, NC with Father William Breedlove officiating at a later date. Interment will follow with family and friends at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Cripple Creek, CO in the Summer of 2020. Arrangements are being handled by Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville, GA. Memorial gifts may be made to the Rotary Foundation Polio Fund in Jim's name at www.rotary.com/donate.
Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 21, 2019