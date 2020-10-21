1/1
James H. "Abe" Propps
1927 - 2020
James H. (Abe) Propps
June 11, 1927 – Sept. 16, 2020
"Abe" was born in Pendleton, Ind. to Walter and Murl Propps (Deceased). He graduated from Pendleton High School and worked for Kool Vent Awnings there. He served in the Army during the Korean War and attained the rank of Sargent First Class by his discharge in July 1952. By the late 50's he moved to Punta Gorda, Fla. where he worked for General Development, the company instrumental in creating the City of Port Charlotte. He also had his own cabinet making shop. Eventually he moved to Houston, Texas. Ther he was the Maintenance Supervisor for the Alief Texas School System. Upon retirement he moved back to Florida and lived in Okeechobee many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; twin sisters, Marjorie Pausel and Margaret Jones Davis. Also his wife, Ida Grace Propps with whom he celebrated a Golden Wedding Anniversary; and wife, Deloris Kendal Propps.
"Abe" was a member of The Masons, Shrine, V.F.W., American Legion, and The Elks.
He is survived by daughters, Pamela Reynolds Bundles of Okeechobee and Linda Bender of Pompano Beach; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
"Abe" was a friend for life and always had a story to tell. We will all miss him and his wit and sense of humor.
There is no service planned. However; we are suggesting to those who wish to remember him to take a moment on Veterans Day at 11:00 a.m. to send him our love.



Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 21, 2020.
