Funeral service 2:00 PM Suncoast First Baptist Church North Fort Myers , FL



He was a native of Felda and was born to Gilbert and Pearl Whidden Taylor on Jan. 26, 1927. He later met and married Wilma Blackburn of Alva and raised their family in LaBelle.

Henry was a veteran of the Navy and proudly served his country. He loved machines, he was a pilot, rode motorcycles all his life and built a dirt bike track in Felda which he shared with many fellow bikers. He worked on draglines and heavy equipment until retirement. He became an avid photographer and bicycle rider later in life. He was loved by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his beloved sister, Hester who died 17 days after James; daughter, Krista (Leo) Johnson; son, Kevin Taylor; four grandchildren, Kristen (Haskell) Mackowski, Courtney and Travis Taylor, Lindsay (Seann)

Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by siblings, Ruby, Ernest, and William Taylor.

Mr. Taylor and his first wife Wilma (Taylor) Mathis became dear friends late in life and Mrs. Mathis died fourteen days after James.

He was a strong man who was respected for his love of family and country. James Henry you were so loved.

Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Suncoast First Baptist Church in North Fort Myers, Fla. with Reverend Dale Blackburn.



